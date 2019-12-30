Money is being raised for a victim of Sunday morning's fire on Fifth Avenue, which displaced six people.
Those wishing to help victim Maria Teresa Silahua can visit any Banner Bank location and tell the teller they wish to donate to her. It was unknown whether other fire victims had donation accounts.
A portable electric heater likely sparked the blaze that displaced Silahua and five others from their four-plex.
Emergency personnel responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue. Police evacuated residents, including one who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
None of the units had smoke detectors, according to officials.