A Walla Walla house was damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon, June 24. Nobody was seriously injured, but a rescued dog required medical care, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Dispatchers received a call at 12:02 p.m. stating a heater in the hallway at the 1731 Portland Ave. home was on fire. Crews from Walla Walla fire stations 1 and 2 were sent, and Walla Walla County Fire Dist. 4 assisted.
Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door and the sides of the house. The resident, Teah Leiferman, and her children were out of the house, but their dog was still inside, according to the release.
Firefighters focused on the interior of the home, since the report indicated where the fire originated, and extinguished the flames at 12:11 p.m. The crew also found the family’s dog and immediately gave it oxygen. The dog required further medical care and was transferred to Animal Clinic East, the release stated.
Paramedics treated the family for smoke inhalation and other slight injuries; no injuries to firefighters were reported.
Damage to the house, owned by Linda Workman, and its contents was estimated to be $54,000, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it was confirmed to be accidental, the report stated.
There were no working smoke alarms in the house, and the Walla Walla Fire Department used its news release to remind people that "working smoke alarms save lives" and emphasized the importance of regularly checking to make sure smoke alarms are working.