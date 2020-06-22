A woman from Dixie was injured 6 miles south of Kahlotus in Franklin County on Saturday evening when the ATV she was driving rolled.
Jacqueline A. Duvall, 48, was heading north on state Route 261 just before 10:08 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle rolled and came to rest in the southbound lane, according to Washington State Patrol.
She was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to the release. Further information was not available by press time.
The report said Duvall did not wear a helmet and drugs or alcohol were involved.
Charges are pending, and the cause is still under investigation. The vehicle had reportable damage, according to the release.