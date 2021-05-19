This story has been updated with more information since it was first published.A man struck by a falling rock had to be hauled out by a rescue team Tuesday afternoon, May 19, at Palouse Falls State Park.
According to a social media post from Franklin County Fire District No. 3, the man was hit in the head by a falling rock and was not able to get out on his own.
“It was a pretty good laceration,” said district Fire Chief Mike Harris. “He was alert, conscious and breathing, though.”
Harris said the man is in his mid-20s. Harris said rumors of a 14-year-old boy getting struck had been posted online, but he was unaware if a teen boy was even at the scene.
The man was flown via LifeFlight to an unidentified hospital for treatment.
The first call to dispatch came in at 3:18 p.m., Harris said, and the LifeFlight helicopter departed by 8:29 p.m. The fire chief said it takes a long time to get out to the falls for just about any responding agency, which is one of the reasons the area is so perilous.
The rescue team was composed of District 3, Pasco Fire Department, Connell Fire Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue.
Photos taken at the scene by first responders showed the rescuers repelling down the side walls of the canyon leading to the falls.
“Please be safe and stay off trails that are not marked or approved,” District 3 wrote on the post.
The photos showed rescuers having to descend into an area that was noted by a sign as “unmarked, potentially hazardous trails.”
Palouse Falls, the official state waterfall of Washington, is a popular walking and hiking destination about 54 miles north of Walla Walla on the Palouse River.
The area has had several incidents in past years of hikers and swimmers getting into precarious situations, including multiple people who have died by slipping, falling or drowning.
Signs posted by Washington State Parks are posted around the perimeter of the canyon warning people of the deadly terrain.