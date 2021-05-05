Many people in the Walla Walla Valley, including in Washington and Oregon, saw a moving string of lights in the sky Tuesday evening, May 4.
Many on social media posted photos and videos of the sighting and speculated over what they saw.
"I thought it was a blimp or zeppelin hovering overhead," Colton Townsend, a Walla Walla resident, said. "It felt closer than a satellite, even closer than an airplane, silently drifting over. The chain of lights had small breaks between them rather than a perfect sequence."
60 Starlink satellites were launched from Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday afternoon. On their 7th orbit of the Earth they passed southeast over Seattle and central Idaho, at around 9.20-9.30pm Pacific Daylight Time, along the track shown here. pic.twitter.com/xTU3sDfHeh— Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) May 5, 2021
Observers were witnessing 60 Starlink satellites launched from the Kennedy Space Center earlier that day, according to The Seattle Times.
On their seventh orbit around Earth around 9:30 p.m., they passed over Washington and Idaho, according to Jonathon McDowell, an astronomer with the Center for Astrophysics.
Andrea Dobson, Ph.D., professor of astronomy at Whitman College, said when viewers see a satellite moving across the sky, they can see something bright and moving at a rate that's not an airplane and is usually seen not too long after sunset when it’s dark, but there’s sunlight at the same altitude as the spacecraft.
Observers saw the reflected light off the satellite as it moved across the sky, she said.
“There’s just a row of these, a whole string of them in a row. So you’ll see a whole string of bright lights separated by a little bit in the sky and all kind of moving in a coordinated direction across the sky,” Dobson said.
Nathaniel Paust, Ph.D., a professor of astronomy at Whitman College, said why it was an apparent spring of streaks across the sky Tuesday was because the satellites were still very close together since they had just launched. Over the next weeks, he said they would spread out and go into defined orbits.
Paust also mentioned the satellites would only be visible around the time of sunrise and sunset.
According to a Los Angeles Times article published in November, SpaceX is starting to roll out broadband internet service. The company, led by Elon Musk, released pricing for a public beta test of its Starlink broadband internet service, which is beamed to users via small satellites built in Redmond.
Paust said the Starlink service would benefit Walla Walla because users would be able to purchase 300 megabit internet service regardless of whether residents are out in the county or in the city.
Dobson also said it was a great idea, but the astronomical community is talking about how Low Earth orbit, where the satellites are orbiting, is already crowded. And, the satellites will be extending more light pollution out into space.
“It’s a great idea to be able to provide internet access for people who don’t otherwise have it, but oh man, there are so many satellites in orbit already, and having a whole string of them going across the sky really does mess up astronomical observations,” Dobson said.
“There are so many satellites in orbit now, not just the Starlink stuff but so many satellites in orbit that there aren’t a lot of available orbits left to put things in where they won’t collide or collide with debris of previous satellites."
According to the Starlink website, Starlink teams have worked with astronomers worldwide to better understand the specifics of their observations and possible engineering changes to make to reduce satellite brightness.
According to the Seattle Times, SpaceX company president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said at the Satellite 2021 industry conference last month, there were about 1,320 Starlink satellites in orbit.