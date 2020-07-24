By The Bellingham Herald
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck south of the San Juan Islands in north Puget Sound at 7:26 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter was approximately 5 miles south of Lopez Island and 7 miles west of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, the USGS reports. It was approximately 33 miles south southwest of downtown Bellingham, according to googlemaps.com.
The quake was measured 7.5 miles beneath the surface, the USGS reported on the webpage for the quake.
No damage was reported. Six people have reported reported feeling the quake, including two people north of Lynden in Canada, on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Friday morning.
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.