MILTON-FREEWATER — Minimal details have been released about a serious crash involving two cars on Highway 11 that happened Thursday, Aug. 12.
Lt. Sterrin Ward, with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, said deputies assisted on the incident, but management was handled by Oregon State Police.
OSP has not responded to a request for more information. Typically, troopers send crash reports to area media the day after an incident, but no crash reports were sent Friday or Saturday.
Friday afternoon, Ward said deputies received information that "all parties" involved in the crash were injured and transported by Milton-Freewater paramedics.
According to Umatilla County dispatch logs, two 911 calls came in back-to-back around 12:08 p.m. Thursday of a two-car crash in front of the Milton Thrift Store on Highway 11.
The highway was closed for nearly five hours Thursday afternoon as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.