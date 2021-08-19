Details have been released on a brutal head-on collision that involved two children last week on Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater.
According to Oregon State Police, all four people in the crash were transported to hospitals in the crash that shut down the busy highway for about four hours Thursday, Aug. 12.
OSP Sgt. Jeremy Gunter investigated the crash. He said the first 911 call came in at 12:09 p.m. Thursday.
Gunter said the preliminary investigation determined a 2001 blue Honda Accord driven by Antonio Garcia, 42, of Milton-Freewater crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes near the highway's intersection with East and West Crockett roads.
Gunter said there is no official cause of the crash, but "preliminary indications are a medical issue could have been a contributing factor" for Garcia's swerve into oncoming traffic.
Garcia's car entered the path of a 2013 maroon Ford Taurus driven by Maria Guadalupe Lara Lara, 29, of Milton-Freewater. There were two children in her car — a 3-year-old child and a 1-month old baby.
Garcia suffered "severe injuries," Gunter said, and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. A message was left with hospital representatives for Garcia's condition.
Lara Lara and the two children in her car were taken to St. Mary Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The hospital is not releasing conditions of patients at this time.
Gunter said OSP officers were assisted by the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.