About a dozen local members of Black Lives Matter Walla Walla gathered downtown Monday evening, the day after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to rally for racial justice and cry for police accountability.
The group and its supporters plan to bring their signs and their face masks to gather again today at noon in front of Land Title Plaza.
A video of the Wisconsin shooting, uploaded to social media and reported by major media outlets, shows Blake, a Black man, walking away from police around an SUV, officers following him with guns drawn. Blake opens the driver’s-side door, and an officer grabs his shirt, then fires seven times.
Blake’s partner, Laquisha Booker, told a media outlet in Milwaukee that the couple’s three children were in the SUV when police shot Blake, according to The Associated Press.
Julissa Arellano, an organizer for Black Lives Matter Walla Walla, said the video was traumatizing to watch. The news and social media reports of racial injustice weigh heavily.
The rally in downtown Walla Walla among others who feel the same, hearing cheers of support from passing cars and people, created for her a space where she felt safe.
Tracy Opsahl, a Walla Walla resident, said she was angry about what happened to Blake and was looking on social media, saw there was a rally downtown and came to join.
Cia Cortinas, a local teacher and Black Lives Matter organizer, said she joined because she believes in having representation.
She said she is a “white-passing Latina woman,” and her father and brother are much darker-skinned.
“I think that it’s important for us to give a safe space for people of color and people of a different background to come and freely express themselves and to feel safe doing so,” she said.