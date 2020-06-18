Demolition and environmental paperwork have been submitted and approved for the former Kmart location at 2200 Isaacs Ave. as a Seattle-area developer plans a 192-unit apartment complex to take its place, city officials said.
Imron, a company based on Mercer Island and co-owned by Mason Helms and Edward Im, submitted applications in a hurry this month, Development Services Director Elizabeth Chamberlain said.
"They do want to get going by late summer, but there's no exact date yet," Chamberlain said. She said Imron's paperwork was submitted all at once about two weeks ago.
The project took shape last year after Kmart closed. Imron had already purchased the property in 2008 and was leasing it to the store.
A notice of demolition was issued by the city today. The public has until July 8 to submit written comments to the city on plans to raze the 91,685-square-foot building that was constructed in 1974.
The Mill Creek Apartments will be constructed under the company name Mill Creek Ventures, which is owned by Helms.
The proposal, Chamberlain said, appears to start with 96 apartments in the first phase of construction. Based on the plans submitted to the city, the first phase of buildings will be on the east side of the lot while the west side would be developed at a later unspecified time.
According to the documents, the apartments will be constructed in two phases, with four three-story buildings and 96 units completed in each phase.
The entire project will have 192 apartments when it is complete, along with a community building, some park-like areas with a playground, 203 parking spaces and improved entrances on Isaacs Avenue and Tacoma Street. The city bus station will remain at the north end of the lot.
The apartments will become neighbors with the already existing Lions Gate Apartment Homes to the east. Some of the south-facing units will have uninhibited views of Eastgate Lions Park.
Initially reported in 2019 as a mixed-use project with commercial space and multifamily housing, the plans submitted to the city do not appear to contain any commercial space.
Written public comments must be physically received by city staff by 5 p.m. July 8 in order to be allowed in the review process. No public hearing will be conducted. The comments may be mailed to the Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 or via email at permits@wallawallawa.gov.
Anyone is allowed to view the permits, but they must be viewed online because the City Service Center offices remain closed to the public.
Other questions may be directed to the Development Services office at 509-524-4710 or by visiting wallawallawa.gov.