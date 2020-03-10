Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call

In the first batch of results from the Washington state presidential primary released tonight, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are essentially tied — with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.
All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount on the day of the election.
But once that first update is released, election officials only provide an update once a day until all the late-arriving ballots are counted.
Most counties in Washington state will next provide an update about their results Wednesday.
Biden is celebrating victories in Democratic presidential primaries in Mississippi, Missouri and especially the general election battleground of Michigan.
During an appearance near his Philadelphia campaign headquarters, the former vice president called Tuesday’s vote “another good night” and “a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House.”
In a subdued tone, Biden reached out to supporters of struggling rival Bernie Sanders, thanking the Vermont senator and his following “for their tireless energy and their passion” and their common goal: to “beat Donald Trump.”
Biden reminded his supporters — and a national television audience — of the former rivals who have endorsed him, more recently California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, saying: "We’re bringing this party together. That’s what we have to do.”