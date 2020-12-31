Editor’s note: In this weeklong series, the Union-Bulletin will focus on the upside of 2020. Despite a pandemic, historic floods and more, not all news in 2020 was bad news; sometimes our staff reported on heartwarming stories of communities coming together, people working for good in the Valley and businesses defying odds.
Every year there are those odd stories that seem like they were written in jest or as a satire piece, but they are, indeed, true stories.
In a year like 2020, it’s especially nice to have odds and ends end up in the news. A little oddity and a little curiosity can go a long way in preventing one’s mind from being weighed down by the burdens this year loaded on all of us.
In today’s final installment of “On the Upside: 2020,” we hearken back to the odd, the fun and the strange happenings of the Walla Walla Valley.
As usual, these stories were voted on by U-B staff members.
A hole-in-one twofer
What better way to forget 2020 than to focus on the back nine?
That’s what Andrew Van Lossow, 32, of Spokane did in October at Wine Valley Golf Club.
Annie Charnley Eveland wrote about Van Lossow’s fortunate foray to the golf course west of Walla Walla.
He was practicing for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball qualifier one day and did that most difficult, yet sought-after, task of golfing — sinking the ball into the hole on the first stroke.
It was a nice feeling, but lightning struck twice the next day.
On the same hole — 14 — Van Lossow hit another hole-in-one. This time, he hit it from 157 yards — he did it from 163 the day before.
Before that week, he’d only hit one one-holer in his life on an executive-length course.
Unfortunately, Van Lossow didn’t quality for the four-ball event, but perhaps a little luck followed him out of the Valley that week.
A page-turning podcast
One of the fastest growing media forms today is the humble podcast.
For many, all you need is a couple microphones, a computer and at least one person willing to listen to you talk.
That’s exactly what two students from Walla Walla’s Garrison Middle School discovered when they made the finals of a national contest.
Jeremy Burnham wrote about Students vs. Teachers, a podcast run by students Ava Hall, 13, and Carley Newton, 13. Their podcast made it into the Top 25 of a nationwide contest run by National Public Radio. They also made it into the Top 10 of their age group.
The book-centered podcast had Newton and Hall pondering the page-turners they’d poured over and wondering why seemingly random “classics” were the preferred books for teachers.
The two girls discovered much about literary classics along the way and their enlightening conversation was enough to warrant the nod from NPR.
An eye for onions
How could a recap of 2020 be complete without mentioning Walla Walla’s world famous — and apparently sexy — onions?
In an algorithm mishap heard ‘round the world, Facebook had deemed an advertisement for Walla Walla Sweet Onions from Canada-based Gaze Seed Co. to be “too sexy” for their social media platform.
The internet pounced.
Memes and reactionary tweets just couldn’t be avoided with news headlines such as “Facebook flags pile of onions for being too sexy” from Food & Wine.
Charnley Eveland peeled back the layers of this onion oddity in her Etc. column.
She learned that Jackson McLean, the owner of Gaze Seed Co., was just curious as to why Facebook wouldn’t let him boost his company’s ad for the onions.
The internet onion storm had already begun, so Facebook responded directly. It said it was a mistake in the algorithm, which may have interpreted the round shapes of the onions to be something more bawdy.
Facebook’s head of communications, Meg Sinclair, told the BBC, “We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn’t know a Walla Walla onion from a, well, you know.”
Hubba hubba, Walla Walla.
Honorable mention: Churkey Day?
The Valley, known for its vegetables, such as onions, is also known for great farm animals.
And perhaps the “churkey” can be added to that list.
Sheila Hagar wrote in November about Upper Dry Creek Ranch, near Weston, and their supply chain fiasco.
Owners Robert and Cheryl Cosner had to hold onto their chickens a little longer than usual because of that fiasco, which allowed them to sell some around Thanksgiving time — with a little extra “stuffing” installed.
The extra large chickens were dubbed “churkeys” because of the extra pounds the Cosners were able to pack on the birds.
The ranchers are hoping to have their usual supply chains of cafeteria food back soon, but they were happy to supply more locally during the pandemic.
That’s a wrap for “On the Upside: 2020.” We hope you’ve enjoyed this positive look-back on a positively strange year and we wish you a safe, healthy and happy new year.