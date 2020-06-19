A deer made its way to downtown Walla Walla on Thursday morning, running through the streets and at one point into the front window of a local business before getting stuck in a fence and ultimately released, witnesses and authorities said.
Brenden Koch said he noticed the deer at Alder and Colville streets around 7:20 a.m. on a walk through downtown before starting his job for the city. He called dispatch as the deer darted around buildings and appeared to have blood on its head.
The deer apparently also ran into the window of the Clock Shop and Antique Company on Palouse Street. Owner Doug Saturno said he was alerted at 7:30 a.m. to an alarm going off after the deer ran into the property but didn’t manage to bust through.
Eventually, a responding officer Tracy Klem said he found the deer with its head caught in the bottom of a fence separating the channel from the patio behind Bliss Spa & Salon.
“It was unable to free itself, and I could see some lacerations to the underside of its head, but not to the extent of being fatal to the deer,” Klem said. “I was able to get the fence moved far enough ... and the deer left under its own power.”