As leader for the Flags for Veterans project, Walla Walla woman Alexis Nordman joined with parents Ron and TJ Nordman to plant flags at the grave sites of veterans in Mountain View Cemetery before Memorial Day Weekend.
They set up flags on Thursday-Friday, May 27-28, with a handful of community members who came to help after seeing her post on Facebook, Alexis Nordman said.
“We also could not do what we do without the amazing staff at Mountain View Cemetery that always coordinate with us and makes sure the grounds are ready for flag planting each year,” she said.
“They are so wonderful and accommodating to us each year to ensure that not only do the flags get placed, but also that the project can continue to grow and honor more veterans every year.”
It’s been important to her and the crew to pay tribute to the men and women who fought for our country.
“This project started off as a small token of appreciation with 300 veterans being honored and has since grown into this massive and amazing memorial that’s currently honoring over 3,000 and counting,” Alexis Nordman said.
The veterans honored include all the grave sites that can be identified as having military service on the 80-acre grounds.
“I took on the role as project leader when I was in the third grade — with some parental assistance of course — and I am now 23 years old, growing right alongside this project through the years.”
She initially joined in the effort with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and area Girl Scouts.
“At that time, there were only enough flags to cover the veterans sections, so that’s all that was done. However, after walking in this beautiful cemetery, you can’t go more than a few feet without seeing some sort of veteran headstone,” she said.
“It didn’t seem fair to me that all these other veterans weren’t privileged enough to be buried in a select section to be honored with the rest of their comrades. Just because they were buried elsewhere doesn’t mean their service was any less honorable.”
For the first few years, Alexis Nordman sold baked goods and part of her stuffed animal collection at yard sales to raise money and buy more flags. The VFW and its Auxiliary began matching her donations in funds accrued through Bingo nights.
“From there, the means just got more and more creative and the passion never stopped. I come from a long line of veterans and have always been a very patriotic person, so I couldn’t imagine myself throwing my heart and soul into anything else.”
She turned the effort into a nonprofit organization in 2020, hoping to see the memorial thrive through the coming years.
“Our steadfast motto has been, and always will be, that no veteran should ever be forgotten,” she said.
The VA offers a program to identify a veteran with a headstone marker, Alexis Nordman said.
“In previous years, I set up a booth over the Memorial Day weekend by the cemetery office and let family members know about medallion and inscription options for their loved ones. The only way we know if a veteran is truly a veteran is if they have something that identifies them as such on their headstone.
“It’s been so amazing to see these medallions pop up in the last few years, showing that family members are doing what they can to get their veterans recognized and on our radar each memorial weekend. They look so sharp.”
For loved ones who died on or after Nov. 1, 1990, who don’t have a government-issued headstone, the VA will provide a free medallion to the family if they fill out a claim at ubne.ws/veteranmedallion.
“So many families didn’t know about this option for their loved one, so this was one of the key pieces of paperwork I would hand out at my booth and still hand out as much as possible. I’ve also given copies to the cemetery staff to keep on hand year round,” Alexis Nordman said.
“Amidst these crazy COVID times, that is one thing that has never wavered for so many of us: pride in country and appreciation for all who have served. Now, more than ever, people need a positive and a constant to hold onto.
“COVID has weakened so many ties in our community and altered our way of living for so long but it cannot weaken our appreciation for our veterans. Good or bad, we wouldn’t be the land of the free if it wasn’t for so many brave souls before us.”
Whether people celebrate Memorial Day weekend with gatherings, barbecues and other social activities, Alexis Nordman hastens to add that the date “has never truly been about any of that. Memorial Day exists for us to reflect on our beloved deceased and the ones we carry with us in our hearts. That is something that no global pandemic could ever take from us.
“Regardless of what our celebratory style looks like amidst COVID restrictions, this is one thing that the community can carry on with, without limit.”