The deadline has been extended for Umatilla County farmers and ranchers applying for the Farm Bureau Flood Relief Fund.
The new deadline is May 1. The fund, led by contributions from Northwest Farm Credit Services and Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, was established to provide relief for victims of the recent flooding in Umatilla County, an announcement said.
The intent is to provide grants up to $2,500 to help those with demonstrated losses not covered by insurance or other public or private relief funds. The grant range could be adjusted once requests for funds are received and evaluated.
Applications will be reviewed by an advisory committee of local farmers, ranchers and a Northwest Farm Credit Services representative from Umatilla and Morrow counties. Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, is task force chair.
Applicants do not have to be Farm Bureau members to apply or receive funds. Applications are at OregonFB.org/flood.
For more information contact Farm Bureau Vice President Phillip Whitmore at pwhitmore53@gmail.com.