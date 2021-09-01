Kim Clark, manager of Ski Bluewood south of Dayton, died while working the mountain, the company announced Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Clark was 65 years old. He is survived by his wife, Tracy, and many other family members and friends, resort staff wrote in the emailed announcement, also posted on social media.
According to the announcement, Clark died while "doing what he loved, with people he loved, on the mountain he loved."
Staff members said he suffered an apparent heart attack Tuesday while he was up on the ski hill doing routine work. "Significant" attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful, they said.
"We’re all heartbroken and in shock," they said in the announcement.
Clark oversaw lots of growth for Bluewood over the last several years as the hill became a premiere winter destination for Southeast Washington, Northeast Oregon and parts of Idaho.
He also managed the resort through a roller-coaster of issues in the past couple years, including a pandemic and wildfires.
He led the company through a difficult 2019-20 season when the slopes remained mostly empty at the end of the year, which also ended up with expansions to adapt for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two new buildings were installed for the 2020-21 season, business jumped way up and another $4.5 million in renovations are planned headed into this coming season.
Clark also oversaw the facility as it was temporarily used as a base for firefighting operations on the nearby Green Ridge Fire.
Clark was also an advocate for mental health and suicide awareness, recently using the resort to amplify local efforts to reach out to middle-age men struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.
More information about his death and arrangements will come as it's available, according to Ski Bluewood's announcement.
On social media, an outpouring of grief and gratitude was shown by people throughout the Northwest, as people mourned the sudden loss of Clark.