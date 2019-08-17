A Dayton woman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon south of Prescott.

Dorietha K. Rothe, 69, of Dayton apparently was northbound on Hart Road when her vehicle entered the gravel shoulder, hit the north embankment, spun and came to a rest on its top in the ditch and caught fire, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A passer-by reported the crash and attempted to save Rothe, but because of damage to the vehicle and its position was unable to rescue her.

Rothe died at the scene, the release said.

The Washington State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the scene of the crash, and an autopsy is planned, the release said.