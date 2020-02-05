DIXIE — A Dayton woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when her 2002 Toyota 4Runner rolled on U.S. Highway 12 near Dixie.
Margaret M. Smith, 61, was driving west on the road just before 4:50 p.m. when she lost control of the car and it rolled, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Her passenger, Ricky N. Smith, 66, of Dayton, was not injured.
Both were wearing seat belts, the release stated, and the cause was deemed driving too fast for conditions.
Margaret Smith was taken by Walla Walla Fire Department medics to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for her injuries. Calls and emails to the hospital regarding her status were not returned by press time.
The vehicle was totaled, according to the release.