CULDESAC, IDAHO — A Dayton woman was injured Saturday afternoon during a head-on collision in Idaho.

Roberta Stith, 76, was driving a 1996 Mazda Miata just before 12:55 p.m. when she collided with Edward Pentzer, 62, of Culdesac, Idaho, who was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia on Old Winchester Grade, according to a release.

Stith was extricated and airlifted to St. Joseph Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. A hospital spokeswoman told the U-B this morning she was treated and transferred to another hospital, but she didn’t provide more information.

Pentzer was wearing a seat belt, the release stated, and it was unknown whether Stith was buckled up. The road was blocked for about three hours.