WALLULA — A Dayton woman was injured Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12, four miles east of Wallula, when her car crashed into the ditch.

Annette K. Maughan, 55, was driving a white 1990 Ford Crown Victoria at 2:15 p.m. east on the highway and crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The cause was inattention and she was cited for improper lane usage and having no valid operator’s license, police said.

Maughan was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for her injuries. She was being evaluated in the ER as of 4:30 p.m. and no status was available, a hospital spokeswoman told the U-B on Friday.

The car was totaled and impounded.