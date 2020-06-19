DAYTON — What would have been the 26th annual All Wheels Weekend car show this weekend will look significantly different.
As with many other summer traditions this year, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But shortly after the announcement, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce began brainstorming ways to at least partly save the celebration. So, CarVID-20 was born.
Chamber Manager Molly Weatherill-Tate said canceling the main event was a difficult, but necessary, decision to make.
“We were pretty sure our county would be in Phase 3 at the most,” Weatherill-Tate said, referring to Columbia County’s status in Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phased plan to reopen the state. “That only allows for gatherings of up to 50 people. All Wheels Weekend brings in way more than that. So it’s something we knew we wouldn’t be able to do legally.”
The event normally features a downtown car cruise Friday night and a car show Saturday. The Chamber decided to host the car show online using Facebook.
Weatherill-Tate said one of the Chamber’s directors came up with the name CarVID.
“We added ’20’ to it,” she said. “We have a lot of contacts of people who have gone to the show for years and years. We knew we had plenty of time to get the word out about doing a virtual show. We did a little research and found that there are other organizations that have gone this route.”
The Facebook event can be found by searching “CarVID on Facebook and will run 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. People can post photos of their cars and check out other cars as well. Participants and fans can vote for their favorite cars by clicking the “Like” button on Facebook.
The car with the most likes will be named the Best in Show.
The event will also include a scavenger hunt where people will be encouraged to find car-related items from their own homes and post pictures. Those completing the hunt will be entered into a drawing to win $100.
While the Facebook event will feature vehicles from people all over, Weatherill-Tate said the Chamber also wanted to come up with a way for people in Dayton to celebrate. So, they revisited the idea of the car cruise.
“We wanted to give the community something to get their spirits up,” she said. “So we are doing a local cruise.”
Weatherill-Tate said the local cruise is just that — local. It should not feature cars of people from out of town. Also, to avoid large gatherings downtown on Main Street, the route has been extended to travel through residential areas of Dayton.
“It allows for people to stand out in their yard and watch the cars go by,” Weatherill-Tate said. “We’re asking people who want to participate to arrive at the football field at 6 p.m. You don’t have to have a fancy car. Kids who just graduated could want to drive through … Anyone can take part.”
Weatherill-Tate asks that everyone involved practice social distancing.