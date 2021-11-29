DAYTON — People gathering in this Columbia County town after Thanksgiving were ready to do some early Christmas shopping, take a mule-drawn hayride or join an ugly sweater run.
And the Dayton Chamber of Commerce was happy to oblige, as it does annually, by hosting Christmas Kickoff on Friday and Saturday — always on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 26, was the busier of the two-day event this year, which included many holiday-themed activities. Both days included a Festival of Trees, where people could peruse a variety of expertly decorated Christmas trees. Visitors could even purchase a $5 ticket to win one in the Christmas tree raffle.
All proceeds from the raffle were donated to the Giving Tree, an organization that helps local families during the holiday season. Christmas trees were sponsored by various local and statewide organizations to help raise money for people in need.
Participants in the town’s Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Dash gathered outside the courthouse Friday morning to jog around town, and live reindeer made an appearance in the afternoon.
A Christmas bazaar featuring about 15 tables of various homemade crafts was set up at the corner of First and Main streets.
Folks could stop in the Church Parish Hall at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church downtown to peruse items such as essential oils, homemade jewelry including necklaces made out of horseshoes, crocheted clothing items, metal art and more.
Molly Hajost, a vendor from Lewiston who grew up in Dayton, loved how many people came for the event from out of town.
“I thought I would see more people that I actually knew since I grew up here, but it seemed to be more people visiting and just coming through to check things out,” Hajost said.
Hajost’s table consisted primarily of homemade bath products, essential oils, sugar scrubs, air fresheners, soaps, bath salts and a bunch of scented treats.
Her interest in essential oils started while she was frequently experiencing horrible headaches, so she began a line of oils that help with headache pain. And she likes to use lavender scents to help her toddler fall asleep.
She was grateful to be able to showcase her products at the bazaar among other crafters.
Amy and Caleb Moss of Walla Walla journeyed out to the Dayton weekend event to sell their metal art pieces.
The couple has been to a few events in Dayton already and appreciates the opportunity to promote their business at events like these, Caleb Moss said Saturday. They specialize in custom indoor and outdoor furniture, fire pits, decks, gates and custom signs and logos.
They had a few of their smaller pieces out for display this weekend.
Mule-drawn wagon hayrides were a weekend highlight, and people could enjoy an elevated view of downtown and nearby residential streets during a 15-minute ride. They experienced the view while perched on hay bales draped with Christmas garland accented with snowmen and other Christmas decor.
The mule-drawn rides started in 2006, with a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rides took off outside of the Dayton Historic Train Depot. Inside the depot was a gift shop full of poinsettias, fudge and other holiday desserts, framed artwork from local artists and more.
Lighted parades made their way through town both nights, with an elaborate fireworks show Friday to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas holiday season.
The annual festival culminated with a showing of “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at the downtown Liberty Theater.
