One person was taken to the hospital in a single-vehicle crash near the Walla Walla Regional Airport this morning.
Christine L. Judd, 43, of Dayton, was driving west on U.S. Highway 12 around 7:31 a.m. Saturday when the crash happened, according to a release from Washington State Patrol.
Judd was wearing a seat belt but was still injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. A nursing supervisor at the hospital said Judd was no longer at St. Mary but could not confirm if Judd had been released or sent to another hospital.
Judd's vehicle was totaled. The cause of the crash was attributed to driving too fast for the road conditions at the time.
WSP cited Judd for not having insurance, according to the release.