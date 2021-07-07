After reportedly firing his city planner, Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford has asked the Columbia County Commissioners to agree to let the city share the county’s planning staff for up to six months.
No agreement has been reached yet between the city and county. While Columbia County commissioners had concerns over some of the details of the plan proposed by Weatherford, they seemed willing to consider a plan if it wouldn’t overwork planning staff.
Dayton Community Development Director Meagan Hayes, along with Public Works Manager Jim Costello, and City Administrator Trina Cole all ended their jobs with the city of Dayton on June 16.
According to reporting from the Dayton Chronicle, the three were fired by Weatherford.
Existing city staff have been filling in for the three employees.
Weatherford joined commissioners at their July 6 meeting with a draft of a proposed interlocal agreement that would allow the city to borrow planning staff from the county for six months “on an as-needed basis upon the reasonable request of the city.”
In exchange, the city would pay the county $4,000 a month.
The commissioners seemed willing to help, but were unsure about the length of time, as well as the undefined workload the county would be taking on.
“It’s a little more than what I anticipated,” Commissioner Ryan Rundell said in the meeting. “My thought was we’d help where we can with at an hourly rate … The county office is running well at this point, with the workload we have.”
“The last thing I want is to overwhelm the county planning department,” Weatherford replied. “Basically what the city needs is help with the existing projects that are already underway … You guys know hiring somebody can be a process.”
He said the help would be needed until the city can hire a new planner.
“I need someone with planning knowledge to help us through,” Weatherford said.
Commissioner Charles Amerein echoed Rundell’s concerns.
“What we understood was it was going to be short term assistance,” Amerein said. “This seems more like a long-term type thing. Our planning staff is concerned over not knowing, more defined, what short term is.”
Upon hearing the commissioners’ concerns about the proposal, Weatherford said he was open to an agreement with different terms.
“This is just a draft,” he said. “If the commissioners want to think about it and send it to their attorney, they can re-do it however.”
The commissioners said that if their planning staff could get a look at what needs to be done, they could have a better idea of how much help the city would need.
Weatherford agreed.
“I think the city would be appreciative of any help we can get from the county as far as planning goes,” he said. “This contract is not set in stone. We’re very flexible … The city’s plan is not to rely on the county to take over all planning for six months and not do anything. We’re trying to move forward.”
The county commissioners agreed to have staff look at the city’s needs and consider making their own proposal at a future meeting.
“This has been productive and I think we are all on the same page,” Commissioner Marty Hall said after the arrangement to further consider the options was agreed to. “We certainly intend to be good neighbors.”