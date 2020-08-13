WAITSBURG — A Dayton man was arrested here Thursday after a SWAT team was deployed to apprehend him.
Skyler Glasby, 32, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault, all related to domestic violence, according to a news release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
Glasby also has a charge of harassment according to the county's jail roster.
The release did not go into detail about the nature of Glasby's arrest, but it did note that the arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Officers from Pasco and Walla Walla, plus Walla Walla County deputies participated in the operation.
Glasby has an extensive criminal history.
He was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and assault in 2016 in Umatilla County.
Glasby was also convicted in 2014 of leading deputies from Columbia and Walla Walla counties on a high-speed pursuit.
In 2012, he was convicted of forging $20 bills after a 21-hour standoff with Walla Walla police.