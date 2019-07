TEKOA, Wash. — A Dayton man died Wednesday morning when he struck a tree along State Route 27, near Tekoa, Wash., about an hour southeast of Spokane and near the Idaho border.

Robb W. Freer, 61, was driving his 1992 Toyota pickup north just before 9:47 a.m. when he failed to make a curve, crossed into the southbound lane and went off the road, striking a tree in the ditch, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Isaac.

He died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, Isaac said.