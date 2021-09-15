MEACHAM, Oregon — A man from Dayton was warned and cited for his involvement in a construction zone crash Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to Oregon State Police.
According to a crash report from OSP, Dylan G. Wolcott, 22, was involved in the non-injury crash that resulted in Interstate 84 being blocked for a time in a construction zone about two miles east of Meacham.
According to the report, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the freeway when Wolcott reportedly tried to pass a semi-truck right before the construction zone.
As Wolcott attempted to overtake the semi-truck, driven by Daniel Chavez, 54, of Baker City, the roadway narrowed from two lanes to one and Wolcott's Ford F-150 became entangled with the front left wheel of Chavez's vehicle, troopers reported.
Wolcott's truck was pulled around in front of the semi-truck and shoved into the guard rail and flipped onto its side.
Wolcott and Chavez were not injured.
Wolcott's truck was badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene and Chavez's semi-truck was driven ahead to a pullout and he called for roadside repairs, the report noted.
No other vehicles were reportedly involved.
