DAYTON — This community’s annual Memorial Day festivities — Dayton Days — returned to the delight of hundreds of people this weekend.
Friday and Saturday marked the return of one of the city’s premiere events, complete with a rodeo that kicked off Friday night, May 28, and a parade down Main Street on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people packed the stands at the Columbia County Fairgrounds for the Jackpot Rodeo, which continued Saturday, and lined Main Street for the associated parade.
“It was like freedom,” said Jeri Fulbright, 53, of Dayton. “And it was just so great to see the kids out getting candy.”
Fulbright was at a stand on Main Street representing the American Legion Auxiliary of Dayton, passing out faux poppy flowers as a token in honor of Memorial Day.
“Wear it with honor,” Fulbright said to each person receiving the ornaments.
The parade was composed of many of the usual suspects from the region, including royalty members of the Columbia County Fair, the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days and Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
Show horses trotting down the street in fancy fashion were emblematic of children skipping about to get free candy — and some adults, too.
After the parade, slack was done at the fairgrounds in the afternoon. Another night of rodeo action followed.
When the return of Dayton Days was confirmed more than two months ago, it was a bit unclear where the state of Washington would be in reopening efforts.
Columbia County was able to remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan up through Gov. Jay Inslee’s pause on all phase movements, which was coupled with the announcement that the entire state would reopen entirely June 30, if not sooner.
Some Dayton businesses had signs asking that people who are not vaccinated remain masked upon entrance, and some still required it for all customers.
There were some masks worn on Main Street, but signs of the global pandemic’s mark were scant. Smiles were seen all around.
Mule Mania, an event that had been coupled with Dayton Days over the past few years, was announced to be moving to Lewiston this September.
If the change had an impact on crowd size, it wasn’t seen much Saturday as the city was once again brimming with excitement for a Dayton Days weekend two years in the making.