Columbia County would continue to provide law enforcement and dispatch services to the city of Dayton under a tentative agreement.
The five-year deal would immediately increase Dayton's annual payment to the county to $612,500 from $444,000, beginning in 2021. This amount equals about half of Dayton’s projected 2021 Current Expense Fund as listed in its 2021 budget.
The rate the city had paid the county had not been increased since 2013. The new amount would be adjusted annually over the following years using a rate based on the Urban Consumer Price Index.
While the Dayton City Council has voted to accept the county’s offer, Columbia County Commissioner Ryan Rundell clarified Monday an actual contract has yet been signed.
“We came to an agreement to agree, basically,” Rundell said, adding that the Council is waiting to vote on a contract.
The deal would include the Columbia County Sheriff's Office dedicating a deputy in the city at all times.
Rundell said the county would also assist the city by tagging abandoned vehicles, but would no longer provide animal control or code enforcement services.
The agreement comes after the two sides held a mediation meeting with Walla Walla attorney Mike Mitchell on Nov. 5 and follows a summer-long battle over the issue.
In June, the county announced it would have the sheriff’s office reduce services to the city beginning July 1, stating the city wasn’t negotiating a new deal in good faith.
In that media announcement, the county claimed, incorrectly, that rate paid by the city had not increased in in 13 years.
Shortly after the city contested that claim in its own media release, Columbia County Commissioner Charles Amerein admitted the claim was incorrect. He said the release should have said the rate had not increased since 2013, which is accurate.
The two sides spent the rest of the summer pointing the finger at each other.
In September, Rundell told the Union-Bulletin that it was in the county's best interest to renegotiate quickly. The city is currently getting an "extremely nice deal" made seven years ago. "From our point of view, it looks like they are delaying so they can keep that good price,” he added
The city disagreed. A letter signed Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford and three Council members accused the county of "attempting to pressure the city into carelessly agreeing to an increase in compensation”
Later in September, the two sides agreed to the mediation meeting.