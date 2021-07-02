A blanket of heat has dropped on the Pacific Northwest, and people without air-conditioning are either scrambling to buy one or coming up with unique ways to stay cool.
Dennis Davis, the owner of College Place Heating & Air Conditioning, said that they’ve never been as busy as they are now. He also provided some tips for using air-conditioning.
“Turning an air conditioner down below comfort level doesn’t help lower the temperature faster,” Davis said. “The best way to keep it cool is to start the air-conditioning early in the morning, or let it run all night, and start out with as cool a house as possible, and as the day gets hotter, it has a much better chance of maintaining or not rising too much.”
A new window air conditioner can cost a few hundred dollars, but Davis said that replacements for central air systems can range anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.
At Home Depot, air conditioners have been selling out quickly, especially at the height of the heat wave, a representative at Home Depot said. Home Depot just got a new shipment of air conditioning units today, but it’s unknown how long they will remain in stock, she said.
As the heat rises, so do people’s electricity bills, but there are alternative methods of cooling down without air-conditioning. Erendira Cruz, the executive director of the Sustainable Living Center, said that keeping windows and curtains closed in the daytime can help. Normally, opening windows at night would help, Cruz said, but due to night-time temperatures now remaining rather high, it may not do much good.
Installing a window film on windows and patio doors can also help keep hot air out, she said.
“It’s a really great way of insulating those leaky windows and underutilized patio doors,” Cruz said.
Not cooking inside, and instead eating cool foods like salads or cooking outside on a grill is another way to keep it cool inside, as well as completely turning off electronics that aren’t being used.
“It sounds simple, but even VCRs and computers and things that are in sleep mode generate heat, so turning as much as possible off helps,” Cruz said.
Taking a bucket of ice and placing it in front of a fan is another suggestion that Cruz provided.
Drew Hanson, the spokesperson for Pacific Power, said that while Pacific Power doesn’t anticipate any supply interruptions, they are still actively monitoring their system.
“Just like any extreme weather events, when forecast says that there could be potential weather impacts on our system, we’re paying attention and have resources staged and ready to respond if an outage were to happen,” Hanson said.
While Pacific Power has talked about ways to be energy-efficient and potentially save money, Hanson said, outages happen. Although Pacific Power has a 99.98% service reliability track record, it is best to have an outage kit prepared for summer and winter, he said.
Walla Walla Emergency Management recommends that an emergency kit includes one gallon of water per person per day, ready-to-eat, non-perishable, high calorie foods like canned fruits and peanut butter, a portable battery-operated radio and spare batteries, and flashlights with spare batteries, among other things.
While many people in the community are able to stay home with air conditioning, others struggle to keep it on or don’t have it at all.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are hearing reports of air conditioning units going out.
“One thing we are dealing with is a shortage of electricians or people who can do electrical services on our staff,” said Matt Johnson, Interim Deputy Executive Director for the Tribe.
People without air conditioning in their homes or means to pay to keep the cooling system on have had to find alternative ways to stay cool and safe these past two weeks.
“As we know finding affordable housing is really difficult. Not everyone has housing with air conditioning and they tend to be low income people,” Executive Director of Walla Walla’s YWCA Anne-Marie Schwerin said.
Many of the people the YWCA and the Walla Walla Public Library serve are families with younger children. Both organizations provide indoor and air conditioned activities to entertain children and families.
While the YWCA continues to serve residents who were staying at facilities before the heat wave began, the library has continued to be open to the public. Many families who do not have air-conditioning at home are able to stay at the library and entertain themselves in a cool space with books, public computers, WiFi and the children’s reading program.
Alongside low-income families and families with young children, Walla Walla’s homeless population is also disproportionately affected by the rising temperatures.
The Christian Aid Center, one of the main cooling centers and regular resources for people in need, has been relying on donations of water, Gatorade, and other supplies.
When these cooling centers close, people without houses to return to have to seek other cool places to stay. One of the main locations available is the emergency shelter with the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless. However, their huts do not have air conditioning, the Director of Alliance Jordan Green said.
Many of the people staying at the Alliance are not going to the cooling center during the day. “There is some hesitancy to go there because of people’s history and interactions with Christian Aid Center previously,” Green said, leaving their residents in hot environments.
A trend that stretches across the Walla Walla Public Library, the Umatilla Reservation’s Elder’s Center, and the Christian Aid Center is their efforts to take into consideration of risks of COVID-19 and risks of heat exposure.
Each organization’s respective cooling center has a reduced holding capacity due to COVID-19, but none have reported overwhelming their reduced capacities yet.