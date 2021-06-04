Cutting tool spark likely culprit for Walla Walla grass fire

A grass fire in Walla Walla's industrial area appears to have started from a cutting tool spark on Friday, June 4, officials said.
Crews from Walla Walla Fire Department responded to the blaze at 11:06 a.m. and were watching for hot spots by 1 p.m.
Flames burned less than an acre at 745 N. 11th Ave., and no injuries were reported, according to department spokesperson Jennifer Scott.
Firefighters in about 10 rigs from fire stations 1 and 2, plus Walla Walla County Fire District 4, were on scene and had the fire under controlled by 12:37 p.m.
No structures were threatened, although crews were standing by in anticipation of the wind picking up speed at 2 p.m., Scott said.
The lot, listed as the address for Muirhead Salvage, is in the city’s heavy industrial zone. The owners are listed on tax records as Stephen and Deborah Stubblefield.
An early investigation led by Fire Chief John Knowles indicates the flames likely began when a Muirhead employee was cutting equipment. The proximity of fuels such as propane was an added concern, Scott noted.