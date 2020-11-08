Veterans Day has been special to Jim Willard his entire life.
He loves it all, Willard said, especially the parades, and this year was going to be really special for the Walla Walla native.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no official parade Wednesday to commemorate those who have served their country through military service.
But that’s not stopping Willard from putting together an informal cruise that just happens to follow the traditional Walla Walla parade route and times.
Willard, 73, recently finished crossing off something long on his bucket list — completely restoring a vintage U.S. Army Jeep.
The project was meant to honor his country and the Willard family’s dedication to fighting for freedom.
Willard said he is part of a long line of multi-generation family members to have served in the United States military.
His father spent a year in a prisoner of war camp in Germany during World War II, and his grandfather fought in World War I in France.
Three months after Pat and Jim Willard were married in 1967, Jim was drafted and sent to the war in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army’s 196th Light Infantry Brigade.
He’d been fighting with his unit in the Tay Ninh Province in South Vietnam for eight months when he nearly lost his life.
Willard’s battalion had inadvertently walked into a North Vietnamese base camp, unleashing a barrage of enemy fire. As he carried a wounded buddy out of the Battle of Nui Chom Mountains, Willard himself came under fire from four enemy soldiers. He was shot in the gut and arms, then the bullets knocked his legs out from under him, he recalled.
“We lost a lot of good people … I was severely wounded. I spent a year in the hospital, and it was expected I would lose my left leg.”
But he and the man he had been carrying to safety survived and when Willard left active service, he turned his devotion to America to serving other veterans.
After working years for Continental Can Company in Walla Walla, Willard began a nursing career at age 50 and spent 15 years as a nurse at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
He has made it a mission to talk to groups about his Vietnam experience, as well.
Upon retirement, Willard realized he had the time to find that certain Jeep and make it whole again.
He found the seed of that idea in January, just outside of Pilot Rock, Ore., painted turquoise and rusting away after half a century of use as a farm vehicle, Willard said.
The price tag was $6,500 and since then, Willard has invested about $17,000 into putting wheels on his dream.
With research, paint, parts ordered online and about 2,500 hours, Jim and Pat have replicated a 1947 Jeep worthy of their efforts.
Pat’s contributions included sewing a paraffin-infused, cotton ducking tarp into a snug cover for the rig, thanks to her years of expertise at her family’s business, Nixon’s Marine boat dealership.
Jim used paint made from the formula used for the original Army Jeeps, from 1939 to 1952, he said, and the tires are replicas made to exact military specifications.
“I’m not a mechanic. This is my first automotive project of any kind. I did a lot of YouTube study and ended up with something I am totally proud of.”
But 2020 has dealt a blow to plans to show it off, Willard said.
“I was so disappointed there haven’t been any parades.”
Like any soldier, he sought a way around barricades and realized he’s free to drive his Jeep in downtown Walla Walla on Veterans Day.
A posting on social media proved about 500 people, so far, agree it’s a good idea. Many have committed to joining Willard, including members of a vintage car club.
“It’s not a parade,” he pointed out.
“A parade has to be sanctioned. We’re just going for a drive to show our respect for veterans. We’re stopping at all the red lights.”
The cruise will begin at 11 a.m. near Fast Eddy’s restaurant, 600 W. Main St., head east on Alder Street and west on Main Street, Willard said.
He’s asking participants and watchers to wear masks and physically distance from each other, he added.
For more information, contact Willard at jim.willard150@gmail.com.