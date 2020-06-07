Hundreds gathered in the heart of downtown Walla Walla this afternoon to protest what organizers described as “400 years of persistent, systemic racism, xenophobia, police brutality and injustice” they see as being responsible for the recent deaths across the country of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
The crowd stretched along Main Street from Colville Street to Second Avenue concentrated under the large American flag at Land Title Plaza.
It was the second Sunday of peaceful protests led by Black Lives Matter of Walla Walla, coordinated by Latina organizer Lindsey Luna and other local people of color like Julissa Arellano.
“We're hoping for zero division — even if you don’t agree, we’re hoping that you listen. This is the time to listen, try to understand, and not have anyone else speak up,” Arellano said before the rally. “We’re trying to amplify brown and black voices today.”
Not everyone downtown agreed with the protesters.
“These groups come together, and they yell and scream, but when it’s over with, what have they accomplished?” said a man on First Avenue who asked to remain anonymous.
He warmed to the event when he heard its organizers were creating a fact sheet with instructions on how to lobby local leaders.
“I think that’s good; I support that,” he said. “These kids are doing it right.”
With a mind toward the other crisis facing America today, organizers took precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the rally.
“We are providing lovely donations of hand sanitizers,” Arellano said as she used duct tape to affix bottles to traffic lights and stop signs. “We’re also providing gloves and extra masks.”
“If I may also add,” Arellano’s partner interjected, “If you can’t show up because of illness or you’re immune compromised, donate to Black Lives Matter, donate to organizations that are out there on the ground. If you’re at home and you have money, donate it.”
Protesters began pouring in at 12:30 p.m., wearing masks and hoisting hand-drawn signs.
“Pro-black does not mean anti-white,” read one. “We’re not trying to start a war — we’re trying to end one,” read another.
Other signs were more provocative in nature. A woman in the center of the protest held a sign that read, “Cops are complicit in white supremacy.”
“Abolish the police,” read another held by a young woman positioning herself in front of Walla Walla police officers on the corner of First and Main.
The officers — reflecting the protesters’ behavior — were peaceful throughout the rally. They stood on corners, generally relaxed in posture and demeanor, forgoing masks for sunglasses.
At 1:05 p.m., Luna stood on a platform adjacent to Land Title Plaza and addressed the crowd, reiterating Arellano’s instructions for peaceful protest.
“If you are not interested in maintaining peace, we kindly ask you to distinguish yourself from our rally,” she said through the loudspeaker. “Before we can speak, we must listen.”
And listen the protesters. A string of speakers — young and old, black, Latino, Asian and white — told their stories of racial trauma, guilt and hope.
“The world is tired of you waiting for Jesus and is ready for you to start acting like him,” said a young black man recalling the indelible sting of friend’s using the N-word and security guards following him in stores.
A little later, organizers asked protesters to kneel and join in eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence and breathe to honor George Floyd’s life, the amount of time Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck before the man died. The silence downtown was punctuated by honks of support from cars passing by and people with fists raised in solidarity outside their car windows.
Organizers then invited people of color to share their stories and messages with the crowd. Many stressed the need to vote.
“Vote, fill out the census, let them know you are here,” said a woman to deafening applause.
“It’s going to take the youth to turn things around. ... Too many people are here and won’t go out to vote,” an older black man said passionately. “You’ve got to get out to vote and get your voice heard!”