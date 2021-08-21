At least 150 people gathered in front of the Walla Walla County Courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 21, to protest proclamations from Gov. Jay Inslee regarding mandatory vaccinations.
As the rally began to muster, "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band blared across the courthouse lawn.
Organizers and brothers Kevin Davis, 54, and Dean Davis, 57, said they weren't sure how many people would turn up, but the crowd size spoke for itself.
Kevin Davis also organized a rally last year to protest restrictions on businesses, which gathered a similarly sized crowd.
He said when Inslee mandated vaccines for most state government, health care and long-term care workers, people came out asking him if he was planning another protest.
"I was like, 'OK, sure,' and I just put something out there on Facebook," Kevin Davis said. Shortly thereafter, Inslee issued another proclamation for school employees across the state to be vaccinated.
Kevin Davis said the protest was not an anti-vaccine statement, but rather a rally against government overreach.
"Let me be clear: I am not telling people to not get vaccinated," Kevin Davis said Saturday. "If you want to get vaccinated, that's your choice, nobody is stopping you, and that's the point."
Dean Davis referred to his time serving in the U.S. military, saying it was his choice to fight and to put his body on the line, and everybody should by given that choice.
"It's about freedom," Dean Davis said. "That's really what it's about."
Walla Walla County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry was in attendance. She said she was there to support the people she represents, no matter how they feel about vaccinations or masks.
"I represent all the people — vaccinated or unvaccinated," Mayberry said. "Because everyone has a choice."
Mayberry said she was supportive of vaccination efforts and also supportive of people's rights, and the two were not mutually exclusive.
Many people voiced concern and frustration about the governor's most recent proclamations that placed people in the position of choosing to be vaccinated or losing their jobs if they didn't get either a religious or medical exemption.
One sign held in the crowd read, "I stand for medical freedom."
Kevin Davis also voiced his doubts about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
He said he himself is not vaccinated, and he couldn't really put his finger on it.
"I don't know why," he said. "I can't really explain why, it just doesn't feel right. Something's off about it. I think a lot of people are just waiting for the FDA approval. I know that's a big hang up for a lot of people."
Kevin Davis addressed the crowd at one point, saying they were there to fight "tyranny."
"It's ironic ... I was in Operation Iraqi Freedom," he told the crowd. "And here we are fighting for our freedom right here in our own country."
Gatherers mingled with each other, talking and laughing. Some brought coolers full of water. Many brought American flags.
At the head of the crowd was a table with some printed information, including a petition for Department of Corrections workers to sign, asking its union to push back on the mandates.
Other handouts included statements from firefighting unions in Washington that have expressed distress over the mandates.
Similar protests popped up across the state this week as some leaders have voiced concern that there will be a mass exodus of important workers, including firefighters and medical workers.
Saturday's protest in Walla Walla started around 11 a.m. and people lingered until the early afternoon.