Updated, 8/24/20, 11:45 a.m.
The Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Rattlesnake Fire at 6 a.m. today and will manage it as part of the Meacham Complex, according to today’s update from the incident management team.
The Rattlesnake Fire is 13 miles southeast of Dayton and burning at approximately 300-400 acres heading southward into the Tucannon Wilderness.
Fire managers are currently developing a suppression strategy, but limited access because of spring flooding hinders some efforts. The Pomeroy Ranger District is trying to complete temporary repairs to improve firefighter access.
The larger or more active fires in the Meacham Complex are the Horse Fire, the Hager Ridge Fire, the 896 Fire and the Rattlesnake Fire.
On Sunday, crews continued to hold the Hager Fire to an estimated 50-60 acres and the Horse Fire at approximately 100 acres.
Multiple agencies are coordinating on Meacham Complex fire suppression, including United States Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, local volunteer fire departments and various aerial resources.
Firefighters continued to make progress on a number of lightning-caused wildfires currently burning in the Umatilla National Forest, according to today’s update from the U.S. Forest Service.
A fire-weather watch for thunderstorms and gusty winds is in effect across the forest through Tuesday.
Meacham Complex
The Meacham Complex of fires, approximately 272 acres in size as of today, is composed of multiple fires started by lightning around Tuesday night. The Meacham Complex includes the Hagar Ridge Fire south of Tollgate, Horse Fire, 896 Fire, 943 (Grey Rock) Fire, and several other smaller fires in the area.
These fires are burning in rugged terrain composed of grass, timber, and dead and down trees. They continue to be influenced by gusty winds.
A news release from the incident management team Sunday morning said firefighters completed and began reinforcing suppression lines along the Hagar Ridge Fire’s eastern side on Saturday. They were able to hold the fire at approximately 50 acres, despite heavy fuels.
The Horse Fire was at 130 acres on Saturday after firefighters on the ground established safe anchor points, to construct effective control lines. Firefighters were aided by water drops from a helicopter and retardant drops from single engine air tankers.
The Horse Fire threatens one structure. The fires threaten multiple cultural and natural resources belonging to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Falling or rolling debris around the 896 Fire continues to be a concern along the Union Pacific Railroad line.
The Meacham Complex is estimated to be 15% contained as of today.
Rattlesnake Fire
The Rattlesnake Fire is burning about 20 miles south of Pomeroy in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, according to a release from the U.S Department of Forestry.
A 12-person crew was transported to the fire via helicopter and built containment lines along the fire’s southeastern edge.
On Sunday, two helicopters dropped water to slow the fire’s spread and cool the hot spots.
The fire is estimated at 250 acres as of Sunday, 30 acres more since Saturday, and is burning toward the south and southeast between two steep ridges within the 2006 Columbia Complex fire scar. The fire is burning in grass, brush, snags and timber with dead and down trees, according to the Forest Service.
Umatilla National Forest workers are trying to help firefighters gain access. Contractors with heavy equipment and local forest engineers completed repairs on the approach to a key service road, which was damaged in the February flood, and are now working on opening the road up to the Panjab campground.
A 20-person crew arrived Sunday. Once the road access is restored, they will hike into the fire.
Buzzard Fire
The Buzzard Fire is burning about 2 miles east of Jubilee Lake, also in the Tollgate area. The fire was reported Wednesday and is 7 acres in size.
Fire behavior was minimal Sunday, and firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines and remove burning material, according to the release..
Alder Creek Fire
The Alder Creek Fire, located near Lookout Mountain about 24 miles northwest of Wallowa, is 100% contained. Firefighters will continue to secure control lines and conduct mop-up activities Monday, according to the release.