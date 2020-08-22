Firefighters made some slow progress on containing regional wildfires through Saturday as dry and windy conditions caused some fires to remain strong.
Meacham Complex
The Meacham Complex of fires, which includes the Hagar Ridge Fire south of Tollgate, is composed of multiple fires started by lightning around Tuesday night. Most of the fires are burning at about 1 acre in size, but the Hagar Ridge Fire is one of the larger fires and is burning in steep, rugged terrain.
A news release from the incident management team Saturday morning said firefighters made “excellent progress” against the Hagar Ridge Fire on Friday.
The fire had a containment line drawn on its western boundary yet was mostly unmaintained on its east side, according to the report. The fire is estimated at 50 acres in size.
The largest in the Meacham Complex is the Horse Fire, burning at about 200 acres in size. According to the release, the fire spread significantly Friday afternoon because of windy conditions.
One structure is threatened by the Meacham Complex, and multiple natural resources belonging to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are being threatened by the blazes.
A public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. The meeting will be live online, but those who lack internet access may attend in person.
The Meacham Complex is estimated to be 7% contained as of Saturday.
Rattlesnake Fire
The Rattlesnake Fire is burning about 20 miles south of Pomeroy in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, according to information from the U.S Department of Forestry.
The fire grew to about 220 acres in size Saturday, aided by hot, dry weather.
There was no access for firefighters as of Saturday, although helicopters were dropping water, according to the Department of Forestry.
Umatilla National Forest workers are trying to help firefighters gain access. One of the key forest service roads that could be used needs to be repaired quickly because it was still unusable due to damage from February flooding in the region.
The fire is burning in the scarred area from the Columbia Complex of fires that badly burned the area in 2006.
Buzzard Fire
The Buzzard Fire is burning about two miles east of Jubilee Lake. It grew to 7 acres in size as of Saturday morning.
It made a turn to the north Friday, according to the Department of Forestry.
The fire was reported Wednesday.
The lake was not closed as of Saturday, but visitors were asked to be mindful of firefighters and be aware of increased hazards including smokey conditions.
Weather report
Today, the National Weather Service is predicting highs in the mid-80s for much of the Blue Mountains and highs in low 90s for lower elevations.
A calm wind is expected for most areas.
Aside from hazy conditions, sunshine is expected.