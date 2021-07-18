UPDATE 10 a.m. July 18: Washington State Department of Transportation reports U.S. Highway 12 is now clear in both directions. Vehicles involved in the crash have been removed from the roadway.
———
Local law enforcement are reporting this morning, Sunday, July 18, a serious injury crash 10 miles west of Walla Walla has closed U.S. Highway 12 in both directions.
The collision 2 miles east of Touchet at Woodward Canyon Road involves a car and a combine, according to Washington State Patrol and Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office posts on social media.
Washington State Department of Transportation's website said the estimated time for reopening the highway was not known.
The last update on social media was at about 8:45 a.m. "Please avoid the area and follow the (Department of Transportation) detour route if you are headed to Tri-Cities," the Sheriff's Office posted at that time.
No further information on the crash was provided.