COLLEGE PLACE — A crash at College Avenue on Tuesday night sent a Milton-Freewater driver to the hospital.

Jose M. Moreno-Rodriguez, 32, was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze sedan south approaching College Place on state Route 125 at 6:36 p.m. when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, according to a Washington State Patrol release.

Moreno-Rodriguez’s vehicle struck the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup of College Place resident J’Dar Watson, 20, who was northbound on state Route 125. Watson was stopped at the red light, waiting to make a left turn onto College Avenue, officials said.

Moreno-Rodriguez was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he was treated and released, according to hospital staff. His car was reported as totaled, and he’s been charged with investigation of failure to obey a traffic control device, WSP stated.

Watson was reported as uninjured.