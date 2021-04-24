A crash on U.S. Highway 12 at Wallula Junction required a person to be transported via Lifeflight and partly closed the roadway Saturday afternoon, April 24.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office reported the injury crash on its social media page around 3 p.m. Saturday, showing that a Lifeflight helicopter had landed at the intersection of U.S. highways 12 and 730.
The road was closed as crews responded to the scene and was partially closed as an investigation unfolded into the collision.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that troopers were investigating the crash.
A worker at WSP's dispatch center said the road was still partially closed at 3:25 p.m. but was expected to open shortly thereafter.
It was unclear Saturday how many vehicles were involved.
Troopers were expected to issue a press release sometime Saturday.
This is a developing story.