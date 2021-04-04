There is an unfathomable emotional and financial price tag already fastened to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Travis Locke knows more is coming.
Locke has been a funeral director at Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla since 2004 and has seen the past 13 months change much of the industry.
“It’s been very challenging to try and accommodate families … you just can’t, not like we’re used to,” he said.
People have always died for lots of reasons, but one thing stood resolute — families could count on funeral directors to help them say goodbye. Creating a service meant not only paying homage to the deceased but a gathering of sympathizers for the living.
With the coronavirus came restrictions everywhere, including the ability to have a traditional memorial service, Locke said.
“In the beginning it was 10 folks, and 10 is not enough,” he said. “I lost my own grandmother at the beginning of COVID and our family alone has 40-plus folks who would have attended. We had her six children and myself.”
It was eye-opening, he said.
“You come away from that with the feeling that the deceased person was cheated,” Locke said. “I came away thinking, ‘Is this all we can do for my lovely grandmother?’”
Families are asking those in the profession for answers to how to have a funeral, and people like him are researching options and working to provide those, Locke said.
Herring-Groseclose is following state and federal guidance in safely providing viewings and visitations for families, but it’s the families who are skipping those things that Locke said he worries about.
“Folks are saying ‘We will have memorial services in July or August,’ and we do have some services scheduled out… But when a family goes to have that memorial service they will reopen the wound and its human nature to back away from that,” he said.
Kerry Lees is the owner and director of Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Cremations & Funeral Services. He, too, is worried about the inevitability of exacerbated grief in delayed mourning.
When people can’t gather, it changes the culture around death, Lees pointed out.
“Services just never happen and that’s not good for the person grieving,” he said. “For the most part, people need contact with their friends. Even without the body there, you need friends.”
Before the pandemic his building on The Dalles Military Road was able to hold services for up to 450 people and offer space for post-service receptions.
Big funeral dinners were not unusual.
That’s been reduced to beverage service in disposable cups, not something that feels home-like, Lees said.
Viewings — an informal time for mourners to gather and pay their respects to the deceased — must be preceded by embalming for safety reasons under COVID-19 rules, and many clients are now going straight to cremation instead.
“We are just holding urns and waiting for services,” he said. “People haven’t come in and picked up death certificates. People say they will have a service later … I bet some of those won’t do it. Some people are putting them on our schedule, but there are families I haven’t even heard from.”
Not even for virtual funeral options, he added.
Lees knows this is a difficult and complicated time for all Americans, from politics to policies to pandemic. The lack of ability to have traditional funerals, which tend to be well-attended here, is just one more piece of that, he conceded.
Walla Walla County funeral homes are currently allowed to have services at 25% occupancy. For Herring-Groseclose, coupled with physical distancing, that pencils out to about 45 attendees. In many cases, it’s still not enough space, Locke said.
Yet when there is no formal farewell, closure is threatened, he pointed out.
“People won’t realize what a loss that is until down the road, where that pain will return when the family experiences another death. And it is very raw,” he said. “They didn’t go through the grief process with mom and now dad’s passed away.”
His hope is as families emerge from pandemic life, they will have some kind of ceremony for those lost in death.
The ultimate cost of this time will not be financial but measured by unresolved, unsupported grief, Locke predicted.