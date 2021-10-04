COVID-19 death rates and hospitalizations have dropped in the last two weeks across the state and in Walla Walla County, said county public health director Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, during the Monday, Oct. 4, meeting of the Walla Walla County commission.
Walla Walla County currently has the 15th highest coronavirus case rate out of the state’s 39 counties, and the 17th highest vaccination rate, Kaminsky said. While local COVID-19 hospitalizations fluctuate daily due to the small size of the local community, Walla Walla hospitalizations appear to have declined somewhat, he added.
“We have seen information from the CDC from different surveillance groups here, showing that with the Delta variant the vaccine may not be as effective at preventing infection, but we do know that it definitely helps prevent hospitalization and death,” Kaminsky said.
Monday is the last day for individuals working for state government to receive their second vaccination shot in order to meet the Oct. 18 deadline set by a Washington mandate.
As of Monday evening, the county has reported 292 new cases in the last week, bringing the total to 8,427. There were 503 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Walla Walla Department of Community Health. Fifteen county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Approximately 64.7 percent of county residents 18 or older are fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Umatilla County, 490 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last week, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 13,596.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, as of Oct. 4:
- 64.7 percent of residents 18 years or older are fully vaccinated.
- 503 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 8,459.
- 88 deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, as of Oct. 4:
- 41.9 percent of residents of any age are fully vaccinated.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 13,596.
- 129 deaths.
Numbers for Columbia County, as of Sept. 29:
- 19 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 320.
- 6 deaths.
