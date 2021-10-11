A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the city of Walla Walla’s Sleep Center last week is in Walla Walla County Jail facing three felony charges.
Will A. Stubblefield Jr., 46, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary, both Class A felonies, and with harassment, a Class C felony.
Stubblefield, whose permanent address is listed by the courts in Yakima, is accused of entering the woman’s hut at the Sleep Center, 1181 W. Reese Ave., at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, raping her, stealing a $5 bill from her and threatening to kill her.
His first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8. Bond has been set at $100,000 according to the county jail roster online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.