A Walla Walla man is scheduled for sentencing later this year on charges stemming from an assault with a firearm.
D’Sean E.M. Marks, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree criminal trespass.
Marks was charged earlier this year with entering an apartment in Walla Walla on June 19 and striking Ernesto Moreno, 23, then firing a gun into the floor.
According to documents filed in Walla Walla County Superior Court, Marks is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12. He was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance until sentencing.
Marks faces a standard range sentence of three years and four months in prison.