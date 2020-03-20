A Walla Walla man and known gang leader accused of several felonies, including a December drive-by shooting, was sentenced Wednesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Tigger W. Janson, 31, received 13 years in prison for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm and methamphetamine. Other charges related to the drive-by shooting were dismissed in a plea agreement.
On the evening of Dec. 3, police saw Janson, who had a felony warrant, driving a minivan that was suspected of being involved in the shooting.
In a search, K-9 Pick found suspected drug residue and the van was taken for evidence, According to court documents. Inside it officers found a loaded and cocked .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the front passenger seat, ammunition for the gun, pills, a meth pipe, used syringes, a bags and a jar containing marijuana, and bullet casings on the driver's side.
The marijuana was more than one ounce, exceeding the legal limit. The gun had been reported stolen Nov. 25.
In the drive-by shooting case, a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area of Evans Avenue at 1:29 p.m. on an unrelated call regarding bullet holes on the outside of an apartment, records stated. Several shell casings were recovered.
The person who showed the deputy the bullet holes said he believed the shooting occurred at 3:08 a.m. He told the deputy he hesitated to report the incident earlier because he didn’t want to be a “snitch” or put himself in danger.
His story corroborated a call from another resident to dispatch at 3:25 a.m., stating gunshots were heard 15 minutes before the resident called police, and that a vehicle was heard leaving the area.
A nearby security camera had footage of only one vehicle during that time, a light-colored mid-2000s minivan.
Along with his prison time, Janson’s sentence Wednesday also included 84 days credit for time served, 12 months of community custody and $500 in fines and fees.