Two women pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to charges of second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness.
Mollie R. Janson, aka Mollie Alexander, 30, of College Place, and Karlee A. Phillips, 22, of Walla Walla, allegedly began harassing a woman Dec. 22 while the three were riding in Janson’s van.
They were headed to a home, where a man — against whom the alleged victim was to testify in trial — had been on house arrest.
The woman told police she gave Janson her phone to “avoid any problems,” records stated. And when the three arrived at the North Palouse Street home, the alleged victim explained to the other two that the man had new charges in which she wasn’t involved, but Janson and Phillips continued threatening, pushing and shoving her, records stated.
The woman ran to Safeway on Rose Street, with one following her in the van and the other on foot, where employees called the police. Janson and Phillips left before officers arrived, records stated.
However, they were arrested that night and their bonds set the next day at $75,000 each.
Their trials were scheduled for March 3-4.