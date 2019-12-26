Women charged for robbing, intimidating witness

Two women have been charged for allegedly robbing and intimidating a witness, after another woman told police the two took her cell phone and threatened to assault her.
Records state that Mollie R. Janson, aka Mollie Alexander, 30, of College Place, and Karlee A. Phillips, 22, of Walla Walla, began harassing a woman on Sunday while the three were riding in Janson’s van.
They were headed to a home, where a man — against whom the alleged victim was to testify in trial — had been on house arrest.
The woman told police she gave Janson her phone to “avoid any problems,” records stated. And when the three arrived at the North Palouse Street home, the alleged victim explained to the other two that the man had new charges in which she wasn’t involved, but Janson and Phillips continued threatening, pushing and shoving her, records stated.
The woman ran to Safeway on Rose Street, with one following her in the van and the other on foot, where employees called the police. Janson and Phillips left before officers arrived, records stated.
Janson and Phillips were arrested Sunday night; on Monday, they appeared in court and were charged with second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness.
Their bonds were set at $75,000 each.
The woman had been scheduled to testify against D’Sean E.M. Marks, 26, of Walla Walla, who pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree criminal trespass in June.
According to court records, Janson is married to Tigger W. Janson, 31, of Walla Walla, whom police suspect is a gang leader and involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.
Mollie Janson was found later on the day of the alleged shooting with Tigger Janson in the van police believe was involved, records stated. She was charged with meth possession in that case.