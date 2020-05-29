A Milton-Freewater woman was sentenced Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 224 community service hours after she refused to leave Green Lantern last year.
Kristi M. Childers, 23, was arrested Dec. 29, 2019, after police responded to the Isaacs Avenue bar for a disturbance.
Childers, whose original charges including third-degree assault were dropped in a plea deal on May 14, allegedly was yelling at employees.
An officer tried coaxing her out of the bar, but she fell, and the officers arrested her and took her outside, records stated.
She allegedly kept yelling while officers helped her into a patrol car. However, she fell into the car and kicked an officer in the stomach twice, records stated.
Childers’ sentence, besides community service, included $250 in fines and fees, district court probation for one year, an alcohol/drug evaluation and a requirement that she not consume alcohol or drugs.