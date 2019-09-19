A Dixie woman was sentenced to 20 days in jail Wednesday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court for her involvement in a high-speed chase and shooting in August.
Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, pleaded guilty on Sept. 3 to the amended charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer on Aug. 3.
According to documents filed with the court, Amanda M. Warren, 38, of Walla Walla, allegedly stole items Aug. 3 from an 88-year-old man in the 800 block of South Campbell Road in Walla Walla and then attempted to smother him with a pillow. She was reportedly seen leaving the area in a white 2012 Toyota Prius reported stolen from College Place.
The Prius was next seen at a residence on Clodius Road between Walla Walla and Waitsburg where reports say a burglary took place. A Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been investigating the burglary spotted the vehicle and followed it into Dixie, where the deputy saw a female passenger, identified as Weems, exit the car.
Weems was arrested shortly afterward for investigation of possessing a possibly stolen ring, being in a vehicle she knew was stolen and “willfully hindering or delaying” the deputy’s investigation into the burglary.
Weems’s sentence included 364 days in jail with 342 suspended and two days credit for time served, to-be-determined restitution, $250 in fines and fees, two years of probation, and an alcohol/drug evaluation. Her remaining 20 days in jail are to be served on consecutive weekends starting Sept. 20, from 7 p.m. Fridays to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Warren, who has been named as the driver in the August chase that ended with her being shot and wounded by officers near Burbank, has remained in jail since she pleaded not guilty last month.
She faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.