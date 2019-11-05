A Walla Walla woman was sentenced to six months in jail Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for imprisoning another woman over a drug debt.
Jazrale L. Ruston, 19, pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment on Oct. 21, which was amended from her original charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery, and unlawful imprisonment.
She also pleaded guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission in an unrelated case.
Ruston was arrested in early June, along with five others, in connection to beating a woman and holding her against her will over three days because she allegedly owed money for drugs.
The woman told police multiple people took turns beating and threatening her over three days, records stated. She also said they eventually took her to her mother’s house to borrow $260 to pay off the debt, during which she was able to escape and call the police.
The five others arrested and charged in the case were: Chelsey N. Arriola-Morris, Miguel A. Reyes Jr., Crystal Velazquez, Gregorio Diaz, and Cody P. Ferguson.
In the unrelated case, Ruston allegedly took a car between July 30 and 31 and was charged Aug. 12.
On Monday, she apologized in court for her actions, after which Judge John Lohrmann sentenced her to six months in jail for the imprisonment case and 90 days in the vehicle-taking case, to run concurrently.
He also noted she had no criminal history. The Department of Corrections would determine her credit for time served, after which she would serve the remaining time on weekends starting Nov. 15.
Ruston’s sentence also included one year in community custody, no contact with the victim, a substance-abuse evaluation, $1,100 in fines and fees (combined cases), and a to-be-determined restitution.