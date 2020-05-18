Woman sentenced for alleged role in kidnapping case

A Walla Walla woman charged in connection with a kidnapping and intimidation case was sentenced Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to one year of community custody and $600 in fines and fees.
Angela M. Sargent, 32, was arrested Feb. 19 after detectives searched her home at 505 Chase Ave. in January and found evidence allegedly connecting her to the case.
In the search, they arrested her husband, Billy J. Sargent, 34. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 10 to several charges, including first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery and complicity to intimidating a witness.
Angela Sargent’s original charges were first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, intimidating a witness, meth possession and alteration of identification marks (on a weapon).
However, she made a plea agreement Friday to reduce her charges to meth possession and second-degree rendering criminal assistance. She made an Alford plea, not admitting guilt but agreeing that a jury might find enough evidence to convict her, on the charge of rendering criminal assistance.
For the first charge, she received 83 days in jail with 83 days of credit. For the second, she got 364 days with 83 days credit and 281 days suspended. Both were to run concurrently. She also received one year in community custody as well as fines and fees.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident of luring a woman off the street, threatening and attacking her for being a “snitch,” according to records.
Another woman accused in this case is still wanted by police: Sierra R. Uribe-Clay, 25, of Walla Walla, whose charges are first-degree kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, second-degree complicity to assault and intimidating a witness, is Hispanic, about 5-foot-5-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Walla Walla dispatchers at 509-527-1960.